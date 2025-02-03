Sagittarius: Excess excitement and intense emotions may take a toll on your nervous system, so try to stay calm and balanced. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate. Use positive thoughts and constructive words to support and uplift your family. A simple smile can brighten your lover’s day. A kind gesture at work could turn rivals into friends. Spend your free time with close friends for a refreshing break. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation and admiration, deepening your bond. Remedy: Chant 'ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः' (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for positive energy and stability.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.