Sagittarius: Outdoor activities and sports will draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring you peace and benefits. Avoid making investments in land or property, as such decisions may prove risky at this time. At home, it’s important to let go of a dominating attitude—work together with your family, sharing both joys and challenges. This positive shift will bring them immense happiness. Your love life sparkles with joy and fulfillment. Homemakers will find time for relaxation, perhaps by watching a movie or enjoying some screen time after finishing household tasks. Married life feels delightful today, filled with love and delicious food—true ingredients of happiness. A spontaneous small party or get-together at home may also lift everyone’s spirits. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled or physically challenged individuals. Such service will bless you with steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.