Sagittarius: Your spouse’s cheerful mood is likely to brighten your entire day. You may feel tempted to find quick ways to earn money—but be cautious and avoid shortcuts. Steer clear of controversial topics that could spark arguments with loved ones. Romance is in the air—your heart will beat in perfect harmony with your partner today. Try to complete your responsibilities on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your presence and attention. Your marriage will feel like a divine blessing today, reminding you that some bonds are truly made in heaven. Spending time with your younger brother could bring a lot of joy and laughter, deepening your bond and strengthening your relationship. Remedy: For a peaceful and happy family life, store water in a copper vessel—or gold if possible—and drink from it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.