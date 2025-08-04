Sagittarius: Neglecting your parents today could cast a shadow on your future. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—always return to us, either as harmony or dissonance. We reap what we sow, so choose your deeds wisely. If you're involved in the stock market, exercise caution—there’s a risk of financial loss. Stay alert and review your investments carefully. Put your heart into working for your family's well-being. Let love and a clear vision guide your actions—not self-interest or greed. Romance may blur the lines between dreams and reality, creating an emotionally charged day. At work, you’re likely to accomplish something remarkable that draws appreciation. If you live away from home, you may feel the need to unwind in a peaceful setting like a park after finishing your daily responsibilities. However, the day might bring tensions and disagreements on multiple fronts, potentially straining relationships. Handle conflicts calmly to prevent lasting damage. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain good health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.