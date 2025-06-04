Sagittarius: Don’t lose your confidence when meeting important people—staying calm is as vital for your health as capital is for business. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. However, be careful with your emotions, as uncontrolled passion could put your relationship at risk. Those involved in art and theatre will find new opportunities to showcase their creativity. When driving home from work tonight, be extra cautious to avoid accidents that could leave you unwell for days. Your busy schedule might make your spouse doubt your loyalty, but by the end of the day, they will understand and share a warm hug with you. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or khadas to make your love life more special and memorable.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.