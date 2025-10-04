Sagittarius: Remember, self-trust is the true mark of courage, especially as you deal with lingering health issues. Financially, a pleasant surprise awaits you today—money from a debtor may be credited to your account without prior notice, bringing unexpected joy. Take time to organize an evening with friends or family to relax and reconnect. In love, avoid feeling constrained or submissive—express your feelings freely. You may also choose to spend some time alone, stepping out without informing anyone; even in solitude, your mind will be buzzing with thoughts and ideas. Today offers ample opportunity for intimacy with your partner, though be mindful of your health. A romantic candlelight dinner with someone special can help wash away the stress and fatigue accumulated over the week. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by offering fried savories (pakodas) to crows, which are governed by Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.