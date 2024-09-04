Sagittarius: Use your extra time to pursue hobbies or activities that you truly enjoy. Established businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be particularly cautious with their investments today. There will be rituals performed at home. You may be very sensitive to remarks made by your partner, so it's important to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate the situation. Today, you'll be able to tackle and complete several small but important tasks that have been pending. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance, which could help attract potential partners. However, some of your work may be disrupted due to your spouse's health issues. Remedy: Offer sweets (laddoos) made from green grams at a Lord Ganesh temple and distribute them among children for cherished moments with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 4 p.m.