Sagittarius: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but don't let that lead to complacency—neglecting your well-being now could cause issues later. Be mindful of your spending, especially on entertainment and cosmetic indulgences. Unexpected guests may take up your evening, shifting your plans. You may feel the need to open up to your partner about your struggles, but instead, they might focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling a bit overlooked. Spending excessive time with friends might seem harmless, but it could lead to complications in the near future. If a planned meeting gets canceled due to your spouse’s health, you might still end up enjoying some unexpectedly meaningful time together. You’ll also come to appreciate the joy of good food today, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: For better financial stability, include moderate amounts of spices, dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily meals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.