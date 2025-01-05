Sagittarius: Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters, as it could upset her. It’s best to focus on your own responsibilities and limit interference to prevent fostering unnecessary dependence. Long-term investments are likely to bring significant gains. Friends and your spouse will provide comfort and happiness, lifting an otherwise dull and busy day. You may embark on a pleasure trip that rejuvenates your energy and passion. Spend time with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. In your free time, you might work on finding a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Later today, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep, meaningful, and romantic conversation. Remedy: Regularly consuming triphala powder can greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.