Sagittarius: Your friends will be supportive and bring joy to your day. Married individuals may face significant expenses related to their children's education. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, as it could upset your spouse. An encounter with someone intriguing may be on the horizon. Though you might face resistance from higher-ups at work, staying calm and composed will help you navigate the situation effectively. You may feel that your partner hasn't been giving you enough attention, prompting an honest and heartfelt conversation. Later, your spouse might surprise you by rekindling memories of your early romantic days, filling your heart with warmth. Remedy: To foster harmony and balance in your home, keep a white zero-watt bulb lit in the northwest corner.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.