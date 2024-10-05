Sagittarius: Your health is in great shape today. Past investments are likely to bring financial rewards. However, your partner may grow impatient if you continue to overlook their opinions. You might find someone special today to experience the joy of love. It’s also a good time to reflect on your strengths and reassess your future goals. You and your spouse will likely enjoy some quality time together, deepening your connection. Be mindful, as drinking cold water could negatively affect your health. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.