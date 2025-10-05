Sagittarius: Nurture your mental well-being, as it forms the foundation of a balanced and spiritual life. The mind is the gateway through which all experiences—good or bad—enter, guiding you toward clarity and helping you overcome life’s challenges with wisdom and light. You may need to spend money today on repairing a faulty electronic device. However, unexpected good news later in the day will lift your spirits and bring joy to your family. Your love life is likely to bring a delightful surprise, filling your heart with happiness. At work, stay mindful of your approach—efficiency and focus are key to maintaining a positive image. Unfinished tasks from the past could invite criticism from superiors, so use your free time productively to tie up loose ends. Though some disagreements may strain your relationship, don’t give up easily—patience and understanding will help you overcome them. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) generously at home to attract prosperity and strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.