Sagittarius: Your child's accomplishments will bring you great joy today. Small business owners might receive valuable financial advice from close ones, leading to potential gains. You'll have an extra burst of energy, perfect for organizing a gathering or party with your friends. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, adding to the day's warmth. Those involved in international trade are likely to see positive outcomes, while professionals can make the most of their skills at work today. After finishing household tasks, homemakers of this zodiac sign may enjoy watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today will be a rewarding day. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.