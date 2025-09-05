Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, combined with practical sense and understanding, will lead you to success. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you benefits today. Keep yourself engaged with household tasks, but also set aside time for recreation to refresh your mind and body. You may have to set aside thoughts of your beloved as you face certain realities. On the positive side, you’ll get ample time for yourself—use it to pursue hobbies, read, or enjoy music. However, differences in opinion may spark an argument with your partner. Even in the company of others, you could feel a sense of loneliness today. Remedy: Wrap five iron nails and lime in a black-and-white cloth and release it in flowing water to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.