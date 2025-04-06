Sagittarius: Pressure from seniors at work and tension at home might create stress today, making it difficult to stay focused on your tasks. Still, it's a good time to learn the art of saving and managing money wisely—it could pay off in the long run. You may receive invitations to social gatherings, where you'll have the chance to meet influential people. These connections could open up new opportunities. A romantic relationship may take a meaningful turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. However, you might find yourself feeling unmotivated at work today, caught in a dilemma that affects your concentration. Remember, time is valuable—use it wisely to achieve the results you want. That said, life isn't just about goals and deadlines. Flexibility and quality time with family are equally important. Make space for both in your day. Expect some special attention from your spouse—it could bring warmth and comfort amid the day's challenges. Remedy: Keep your workspace clean and organized to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.