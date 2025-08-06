Sagittarius: Don't let unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Stay calm and relaxed—it will help strengthen your mental resilience. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may have to repay it today, no matter what. Some good news is likely to come your way, bringing joy not just to you but also to your family. However, try to keep your excitement in check. Today, you and your partner will be completely immersed in each other, with everything else—work, money, and family—taking a back seat. Be cautious while handling legal or business documents; make sure to read all the details carefully before signing anything. Finishing your tasks on time and heading home early will do wonders for your mood and your family’s happiness. You may also receive something pleasant in the morning that sets a positive tone for the entire day. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to enjoy a healthy, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.