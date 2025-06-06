Sagittarius: It’s a perfect day to engage in activities that uplift your spirit and boost your confidence. If you’ve been dealing with a financial legal matter, the court's decision is likely to be in your favor, bringing monetary relief. When considering new investments, trust your instincts and make decisions independently. On the romantic front, love will flow effortlessly between you and your partner—your hearts beating in perfect harmony. You may feel drawn to spiritual or religious activities today. Embrace this inclination, but steer clear of unnecessary arguments or confrontations. Married life will feel especially warm and affectionate—perhaps the most comforting day you’ve shared together so far. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful and harmonious family atmosphere, keep a silver bowl containing white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.