Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, combined with good judgment and understanding, will lead you to success. An exciting new opportunity could arise today, bringing potential financial rewards. Children may cause some concern as they seem more focused on outdoor activities than on career planning. For some, a new romance is likely, adding joy to life. It's wise to hold off on new projects or major expenses for now. Focusing on unimportant activities at the expense of essential tasks might have negative consequences. On a brighter note, you may receive a wonderful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: To support success in business or career, keep a piece of lead in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4:30 pm.