Sagittarius: Someone may upset your mood today, but don't let minor irritations get the best of you. Allowing unnecessary worries to take over could affect your well-being and even cause skin issues. Financial security can be a lifesaver during tough times, so start saving and investing now to avoid future challenges. A close relative may need more attention from you, but their support and care will be evident. Be mindful of your behavior with your partner—neglecting them could lead to tension at home. At work, someone may try to interfere with your plans, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings. Unfortunately, some of your free time might be wasted on unimportant tasks today. Your spouse may reveal a less pleasant side of themselves, so try to handle the situation with patience. Remedy: Offering two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or near a Peepal tree will improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.