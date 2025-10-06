Sagittarius: Financial matters may cause some stress today. Even though your monetary situation is improving, ongoing expenses could slow down the progress of your projects. Your cheerful and loving nature will uplift those around you, spreading happiness wherever you go. However, avoid being overly submissive in matters of love—maintain your self-respect. A promising day awaits those in creative fields, as long-awaited fame and recognition may finally come your way. Realizing the value of time, you might prefer solitude today, which will actually help you rejuvenate. Your spouse’s low health may create minor hurdles in your routine, but you’ll handle everything with patience and care. Remedy: Offer wheat and jaggery to cows to ensure continued good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.