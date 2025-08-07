Sagittarius: Nurture a calm and balanced mindset—harboring resentment only harms you from within, often more deeply than you realize. Keep in mind that negativity spreads faster than goodness, so choose harmony over hatred. Today, your business may see remarkable growth and profitability, offering new opportunities to elevate your success. Family members will have a meaningful presence in your life, bringing warmth and connection. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your appearance—overlooking small details might unintentionally upset your partner. New job prospects or business proposals could brighten your day, but workplace concerns might also distract you. Don’t let minor setbacks consume too much of your energy. An old unresolved issue might spark tension with your spouse, perhaps something as small as a forgotten date—but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Remedy: Feed stray dogs to enhance harmony and joy in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.