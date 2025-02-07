Sagittarius: Your health is expected to be in good shape today, allowing you to enjoy outdoor activities with friends. Financially, you’ll be able to earn money independently, without any external support. Make the evening special by sharing a candlelight dinner with your family. However, romance may feel a little off today, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. Be mindful of expenses, as financial strain could create tension with your spouse. On a positive note, your mind will be drawn toward spiritual or religious activities, bringing you inner peace. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.