Sagittarius: Your charming personality will draw positive attention today. If you've been spending money carelessly, it’s time to rein in those habits and start focusing on saving. You’ll find your family responding warmly, creating a supportive and uplifting environment. Personal guidance or heartfelt conversations will help strengthen your relationships. Auspicious rituals, hawans, or ceremonies may take place at home, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, deepening the harmony in your married life. You may also find yourself immersed in a wave of creativity—perhaps through writing or another artistic pursuit. Remedy: Never engage in or support foeticide, and always treat pregnant women or new mothers with kindness and respect. Jupiter, the giver of life, blesses those who honour life—leading to continuous growth in your financial and spiritual well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.