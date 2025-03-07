Sagittarius: A doubtful mindset may lead to setbacks, so try to stay confident and optimistic. A financial boost today could help ease many of your monetary concerns. Consider taking a bold step for the well-being of your family—sometimes, risks in the right direction bring great rewards. Don’t let fear hold you back, as missed opportunities may not come again. Your partner’s harsh words might upset you, but your charismatic and outgoing nature will still draw attention and admiration. Be mindful, as your spouse’s actions could slightly impact your reputation today. The day will start on a bright note, filling you with energy and enthusiasm. Remedy: Placing red flowers in a copper vase can enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.