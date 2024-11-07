Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take special care today. While you seem in tune with what others expect from you, try to be mindful of your spending. Engaging in activities that bring you together with like-minded people can be rewarding. Your partner may hope for some time and a thoughtful gift from you today. Those in the workplace might encounter some challenges; unintentional mistakes could attract feedback from supervisors. For traders, the day should be steady. You might manage to find time for a pleasant outing with your spouse, though minor disagreements may arise. Guard against doubts about your partner’s sincerity, as they can undermine harmony in the future. Remedy: To support your health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.