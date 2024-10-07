Sagittarius: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and mindset today will bring the relief you need. Making conservative investments with your savings will yield financial gains. You’ll be able to get what you want from others by using your charm and intelligence. Romantic feelings will be returned in full today. You'll also gain insight into why your boss has been acting harshly, which will bring some peace of mind. After work, take time to unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies—they'll help you relax. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget all of life’s difficulties. Remedy: For enhanced health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with those in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.