Sagittarius: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Be sure to seek the blessings of your elders before leaving the house today, as it will bring you good fortune. Your evening may be occupied by visiting guests. Don't be discouraged by failures—they are a natural and beautiful part of life. You might plan to leave the office early today and enjoy a movie or a park outing with your family. Your spouse may not be very supportive in difficult situations today. Oversleeping could leave you feeling drained, so try to stay active throughout the day. Remedy: Improve mutual understanding with your partner by wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.