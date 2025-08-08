Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. The day may start on a positive note, but an unplanned expense in the evening could leave you a bit concerned. If you’re hosting a party, invite your closest friends—you’ll be surrounded by people who uplift your mood. Sharing candyfloss and toffees with your beloved is likely. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, filling the atmosphere with positivity. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Make the most of your free time—avoid daydreaming and focus on productive activities that can set a stronger foundation for the week ahead. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar to stay fresh and energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.