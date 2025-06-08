Sagittarius: Pressure at work and home may test your patience, making you more irritable than usual—try to stay composed. Businesspersons and traders are likely to enjoy financial gains today, bringing a sense of relief and happiness. An unexpected visit from friends or relatives will brighten your evening and lift your spirits. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your heart with joy and tenderness. At work, you'll feel appreciated, and your keen observation skills will help you stay one step ahead of others. However, trust issues may create tension between you and your spouse, potentially straining your relationship. Open communication and understanding are key to healing this rift. Remedy: Distribute sweets or savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need—it will bless you with remarkable health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.