Sagittarius: Seniors should channel their extra energy into positive activities to gain valuable benefits. Financial prospects look better as the day progresses. This is also a good time to reconnect with old friends and acquaintances. Be prepared for any unpredictable moods from your partner, which could dampen the romance. Taking a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse can be refreshing. However, you may feel upset if you catch them in a minor lie. Engaging in social welfare activities today will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by giving chocolates to young girls in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.