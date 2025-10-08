Sagittarius: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to develop a positive outlook, helping them realize that true happiness comes from within, not from material possessions. Investments made today are likely to improve your financial security and prosperity. It’s a good day to strengthen bonds with family and relatives. You and your partner will enjoy deep, uninterrupted moments together, while work, time, money, and other responsibilities remain in the background. You may have the upper hand in professional matters today. Several issues will require your immediate attention, but your partner will also take you on a journey of love and deep emotions, adding magic to your day. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.