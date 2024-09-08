Sagittarius: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain stable. It's a good idea to secure any extra money in a safe investment for future returns. You might have opportunities to attend social events, where you'll connect with influential people. You'll be in a loving mood, so make special plans for you and your beloved. Be cautious of a domineering attitude, as it may attract criticism from colleagues. While you plan to reorganize and clean your house, finding free time might be challenging. However, your day will brighten when your spouse approaches you with affection, setting aside any previous disagreements. Remedy: To advance in your career, nail seven nails to your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.