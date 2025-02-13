Bhubaneswar: Sainik School Bhubaneswar has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for two contractual positions—PGT (Computer Science) and Nursing Sister. The selected candidates will receive a consolidated salary of ₹58,000 and ₹31,000 per month, respectively.

Vacancy Details:

1. PGT (Computer Science) (Unreserved)

Eligibility:

At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:- (i) BE / B Tech-Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Technology/Electronics/Electronics & Communications or equivalent. OR MCA / M Sc - Computer Science/Information Technology/Masters in IT or equivalent OR M Sc (Mathematics) and B Sc (Computer Science) or BCA or equivalent OR Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics or Physics or Statistics and 3-year Diploma in Computer Engineering/IT from an institution recognised by the AICTE/University OR Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics or Physics or Statistics and at least Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from an institution recognised by the AICTE/University or equivalent OR ‘B’ level from DOEACC. AND (ii) B Ed with 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised university / NCTE recognised institution.

Desirable: Experience in English medium residential schools, achievements in NCC, sports, or extracurricular activities.

Salary: ₹58,000 per month.

Age Limit: 21-40 years.

2. Nursing Sister (Female) (Unreserved)

Eligibility:

Diploma or degree in Nursing.

5 years experience or Ex-serviceman of Medical Assistant / MNS trade with at least 5 Yrs service after training.

Desirable: Higher qualifications and experience.

Salary: ₹31,000 per month.

Age Limit: 18-50 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a written test, skill test, and interview. Only those meeting the minimum essential marks will proceed to the next rounds.

How to Apply:

1. Submit applications in the prescribed format to: Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, PO: Sainik School, Dist-Khurda, Odisha-751005.

2. Enclose self-attested copies of qualifications, experience, and relevant certificates along with a ₹400 Demand Draft (exempted for female candidates).

3. The application must be sent within 21 days from the first publication of the advertisement.

4. The last date for receipt of applications is February 28, 2025.

For more details and the application form, visit www.sainikschoolbhubaneswar.edu.in.

Click here to download the official notification.