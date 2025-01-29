Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, learning, music, and arts. It is observed on Vasant Panchami, marking the arrival of spring and considered an auspicious day for education.

On this day, educational institutions organize puja while students place their books, musical instruments, and pens near the idols of Goddess Saraswati to seek divine blessings. The festival is particularly important for students, teachers, scholars, and artists.

For many young children, Saraswati Puja is the day they begin writing their first letters, a ritual known as ‘Khadi Chuan’ in Odisha.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date in Odisha

In the year 2025, Saraswati Puja falls on February 2, Sunday.

The Panchami Tithi begins at 09:14 AM on February 2 and ends at 06:52 AM on February 3.