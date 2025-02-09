New Delhi: Both passive and active social media use have been linked with increased feelings of loneliness over time, report researchers.

The team investigated how social media use impacts loneliness over time and examined the hidden emotional costs of social media.

The eye-opening research by Baylor University, published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, suggests that the very platforms designed to bring us together contribute to an "epidemic of loneliness."

While passive social media use — like browsing without interaction —predictable lead to heightened loneliness, active use, involving posting and engaging with others, was also linked to increased feelings of loneliness.

These results suggest that the quality of digital interactions may not fulfill the social needs that are met in face-to-face communication.

“This research underscores the complexity of social media’s impact on mental health,” said primary investigator James A. Roberts.

While social media offers unprecedented access to online communities, it appears that extensive use — whether active or passive — does not alleviate feelings of loneliness and may, in fact, intensify them, he mentioned.

The study also found a two-way relationship between loneliness and social media use.

"It appears that a continuous feedback loop exists between the two. Lonely people turn to social media to address their feelings, but it is possible that such social media use merely fans the flames of loneliness,” said Roberts.

The findings emphasise an urgent need for further research into the effects of digital interaction, underlining the essential role of in-person connections in supporting well-being.

This study adds a valuable perspective to the conversation on how digital habits influence mental health, offering insights to shape future mental health initiatives, policies, and guidelines for healthier social media use. (IANS)