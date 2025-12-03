New Delhi: Amid a political storm over the government's directive to pre-install the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ cybersecurity app on all smartphones, the Centre today clarified the requirement is not mandatory for mobile manufacturers.

The government said the clarification was issued in view of the app’s rising acceptance among users. So far, 1.4 crore people have downloaded Sanchar Saathi, officials said.

The government, with an intent to provide access to cybersecurity to all citizens, had mandated pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones. The app is secure and meant solely to protect citizens from cyber threats, the Centre stated.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had instructed all mobile handset makers and importers to pre-install the app from November 28, completing implementation within 90 days and submitting compliance reports within 120 days.

However, the directive triggered a major political controversy, with Opposition parties terming it a “breach” of privacy and alleging that the app could be misused for surveillance.

What is the Sanchar Saathi App?

Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-focused initiative of the DoT aimed at strengthening mobile security and raising awareness about government-backed digital protection tools. Available as a mobile app and web portal, it offers services such as:

• Blocking lost or stolen mobile phones

• Verifying the authenticity of mobile handsets

• Flagging suspicious international calls masked as Indian numbers

• Informing users about their verified internet service provider

• ‘Chakshu’ feature to alert users about suspected fraud, malicious links, and unsolicited communication

Why the Controversy?

The political uproar began after the DoT made it compulsory for handset makers to pre-install the app, ensure its availability during device setup, and prevent disabling or restriction of its features. Manufacturers were also required to file compliance reports within 120 days.

Opposition parties accused the government of infringing on privacy and attempting mass surveillance.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said, “Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a “snooping app” and accused the government of “turning the country into a dictatorship.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram likened Sanchar Saathi to Pegasus spyware, describing it as “Pegasus++” and alleging it was another attempt to intrude into citizens’ private lives.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the move “another BIG BOSS surveillance moment,” warning that any such attempts would face strong opposition.

The government maintains the initiative is aimed at combating rising cyber fraud and strengthening digital security.