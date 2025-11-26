New Delhi: Google Meet faced a major disruption in India on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to join or host video calls.

The video-conferencing platform appeared to suffer a widespread outage, forcing many people to cancel work meetings, online classes and interviews.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, around 1,760 users had reported problems by 1:55 p.m.

Of these, 63 per cent said the website itself wasn’t working, while 35 per cent flagged server issues.

A small share, around 3 per cent, reported video-quality problems. Many users trying to join meetings saw a “502, that’s an error” message on their screens.

Social media platform X quickly filled with posts as frustrated users asked whether the issue was widespread.

People shared screenshots and wrote messages such as “Google Meet down for everyone?” and “Why is Google Meet down??”

Several users tagged @GoogleIndia seeking clarity, while some accounts like @metawire urged Google to fix the problem quickly since calls could not be joined.

“Itni mushkil se to interview mila tha, google meet hi down chala gaya,” one user said.

Interestingly, a few users said that Google Meet was down for everyone in their organisation except them, adding to the confusion.

Others reported that they could join meetings, but their teammates could not.

The outage also triggered a wave of jokes and concern, with users asking why multiple major platforms were failing this month.

One person wrote, “First Cloudflare, then AWS… now GCP wants a turn too,” while another commented that they were still “waiting for a GCP outage” given the pattern.

Google has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption.

The incident comes just a week after several parts of the internet were hit by a massive outage linked to Cloudflare.