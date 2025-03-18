New York: Tech major Google on Tuesday announced to acquire Wiz, a leading cloud security platform headquartered in New York, for $32 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Once the acquisition is closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud. This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era -- improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multi-cloud).

“From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google.

“Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds,” Pichai added.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud added that Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organisations of any size and industry.

“Enabling more companies to prevent cyber-attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organizations minimize the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents,” Kurian added.

Both cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions.

The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security.

“Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate,” said Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO, Wiz.

Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Organizations of all sizes — from start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organisations — can use Wiz to protect everything they build and run in the cloud. (IANS)