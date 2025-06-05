Bhubaneswar: In a major push to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-generation defence capabilities, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo recently inaugurated the State’s first state-of-the-art Deep Neural Network (DNN) Laboratory.

The lab, established at Krystellar Defence and Aerospace in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, is designed to accelerate research and innovation in key defence sectors, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Electronic Warfare, Cognitive Communications, AI-powered Space Surveillance, Hypersonic Threat Detection, and Situational Awareness.

The facility will serve as a strategic platform for AI-driven advancements in missile defence, drone defence, radar signal processing, and cyber defence technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Singh Deo encouraged the youth to "dream big and work relentlessly to turn those dreams into reality." He lauded the efforts of Odisha-based entrepreneur Uday Bhanu Das, Founder and CEO of Krystellar Defence and Aerospace, for setting up a cutting-edge research and innovation centre in the State. He urged young minds to emulate such initiatives to help realise the vision of a self-reliant India in defence manufacturing.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister also extended an invitation to German automobile companies to invest in Odisha and establish manufacturing units.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between BL eGovernance and IT Solutions. Singh Deo also unveiled a range of high-end mobile devices and voiced support for local entrepreneurship.

Brigadier L.C. Patnaik, Chairman of Defence and Space, highlighted the importance of AI-optimized frameworks, high-performance computing, and automated warfare systems in shaping the future of warfare and strengthening national security.

Uday Bhanu Das stated that the DNN Lab will be a key enabler in the development of indigenous, mission-ready AI solutions. The lab will contribute significantly to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, supporting the creation of a self-reliant, secure, and technologically advanced defence ecosystem.

Beyond research and development, the DNN Lab will also offer advanced training programs and specialized workshops for defence personnel, scientists, and engineers. It aims to foster collaboration with DRDO labs, aerospace public sector undertakings, and domestic defence technology innovators.

The inauguration was attended by senior government officials, defence experts, academicians, industry leaders, and international domain experts.