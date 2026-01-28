Bhubaneswar: In its mission ‘AI for Everyone’, Reliance Jio has initiated an extensive drive to make thousands of teachers and students in schools AI-Ready, with Jio AI Classroom programme, across Odisha.

Over 5000 teachers and students from over 650 schools across Odisha have already enrolled for the innovative program, aimed to empower every student and teacher for an AI powered future, mastering the foundations of AI. The AI Classroom programme is a free, structured national AI training initiative designed to build future skills readiness among teachers and students. Under this programme, AI workshops are being organised in schools and colleges across the state.

Jio AI Classroom programme is a four-module programme which includes video lectures, PDF documents, reference videos followed by quiz and assignment after each module. At the end of all modules, completion badge will be awarded.

For users who do it on the JioPC exclusively, get Jio Institute certification, validating both knowledge and practical application through assignments. Students can access and complete the course via jio.com/ai-classroom using a desktop or laptop, gaining practical knowledge and exposure to AI technologies.

The four weeks long AI learning journey is available for all teachers and students from Class VI to Class XII and covers understanding AI basics, generative models, effective prompting, using AI tools to boost learning and creativity like solving problems, creating art, music, stories and smarter solutions. It also enables the students and teachers to explore AI for making websites, presentations, content creation and real-world projects along with working on their own first guided AI project. Along with access and practical experience with premium AI tools, this provides online expert training for teachers, empowering them to leverage AI tools for more effective daily lessons planning, grading, daily assessment charts, preparation of question papers etc.

Jio AI Classroom has been powered by JioPC and created by Jio Institute and gives benefits like free access to advanced AI tools. The initiative also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) focus on digital upskilling, enabling students to enroll in the Jio AI Classroom course and obtain a skill certification from Jio Institute, further strengthening their academic and professional growth.

As part of its AI Classroom initiative, JioPC has also announced an AI Classroom Scholarship on JioPC. The scholarship provides learners who have completed the AI foundation course with subsidised access to JioPC, enabling learners to work on AI projects, experiments, and practical applications without the need to necessarily purchase expensive computers.

Reliance Jio had earlier commenced an extensive campaign to introduce and equip college students across Odisha with knowledge on Artificial Intelligence through Google Gemini Pro, covering over 600 colleges and higher education institutions across the state. Senior executives from Jio conducted innovative interactive sessions to introduce the students to Google Gemini, Google's most capable AI system, with a focus on practical applications for academic excellence, technical skills, creativity, and collaborative learning. The sessions highlighted how students can use AI tools like NotebookLM for preparing notes and writing assignments, coding, project ideation, design, interview preparation, and more to enhance their personal and professional growth.

By integrating cutting-edge AI technology with its extensive True 5G network, Jio reiterates its commitment to bridging the digital divide across Odisha and preparing the youth for meaningful contribution to the future digital economy. This initiative equips students and teachers with powerful AI tools and expert-led training, empowering them to transition confidently into AI-ready professionals.

In support of this mission, Google Gemini Pro plan is available free to all active Jio Unlimited 5G users, providing an 18-month subscription valued at Rs. 35,100, for free. This premium AI plan includes access to the latest Google Gemini 3 Pro model, advanced AI tools like Nano Banana Pro for AI-assisted image creation, Veo 3.1 for video generation, NotebookLM for academic research, and 2 TB cloud storage. Eligible users can activate the plan easily via the MyJio app, providing instant access to transformative AI capabilities to boost learning and creativity.