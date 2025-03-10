Bhubaneswar: Social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter, has experienced an outage, rendering the platform non-operational for some users.

Several users have reported difficulties in accessing features on the application, though the company has yet to issue an official response regarding the disruption.

Previously, other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have also faced similar outage issues.

X, formerly Twitter, was acquired by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, in 2022 for a staggering $44 billion.