Scorpio: Your compassionate nature will bring joy and uplifting moments throughout the day. Remember, in times of difficulty, it’s your savings that offer true support—so begin cutting down on unnecessary expenses and start building financial security. An exciting evening may be in store as friends plan something special. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now; it’s best not to express them openly today. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm and focused—don’t let fear shake your confidence. Your dedication is likely to yield good results. Those living away from home may find peace in a park or quiet spot after finishing their daily responsibilities. A minor disruption may occur at home if your domestic help is unavailable, possibly leading to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, supports creativity, service, and transformation. To improve your financial stability, find innovative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.