Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and make time for some relaxation. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring joy into your day. However, don’t give in to unnecessary demands in your love life. Be open to advice from others, as it could prove beneficial. Your plans might get disrupted due to your spouse’s urgent commitments, but in the end, you’ll realize it happened for the best. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to attract success in love.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.