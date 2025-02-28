Scorpio: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and leave you feeling exhausted. It's best to let go of these anxieties, as they will only make matters worse. Secure your extra money in a safe investment that will benefit you in the future. Exciting news about the arrival of a new family member may bring joy—celebrate the moment with a gathering. Your love life will be wonderful today, but not everything will go as planned. However, your spouse will make you feel truly special. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family and personal deity to promote great health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.50 pm.