Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and enjoy some relaxation. Your financial situation will improve as you recover delayed payments. It’s a great day to engage in activities with younger people. Don’t lose your self-respect in a relationship—love should never feel like a burden. Today, you’ll finally understand why your boss behaves strictly, and it will give you some peace of mind. A business trip taken now could bring long-term benefits. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might come up and lead to an argument. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, gift red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.