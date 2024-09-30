Scorpio: Today, you are likely to feel strong and healthy, which might inspire you to plan some fun activities with friends. If you've been working towards securing a loan, today could bring you good luck. Your family will be supportive of your ideas and decisions. You might find yourself arguing with your partner, trying to prove your point, but their calm and understanding nature will help diffuse the situation. Female colleagues will be especially helpful in assisting you with any unfinished tasks. Although you may wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, urgent matters might prevent you, which could leave you feeling uneasy. However, it seems you and your spouse will have plenty of time for intimacy today. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati will bring harmony and joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.