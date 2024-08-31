Scorpio: You may encounter some criticism today due to your tendency to critique others. Maintain your sense of humor and stay open-minded; this will help you handle any cryptic comments more effectively. Real estate investments could prove profitable. Your brother will be more supportive of your needs than you anticipated. You'll be spreading love and positivity today. Expect to receive an important invitation from an unexpected source. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy. However, your confidence might be lower than usual, likely due to an inconsistent routine. Remedy: To keep your thoughts pure, consider giving up meat.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.