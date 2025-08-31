Scorpio: Keep smiling—it is the best remedy for all your worries. Spending money on essential household items might strain your finances today, but it will protect you from greater troubles ahead. An unexpected message from a distant relative could brighten your mood. Your love life may take a meaningful turn, as your partner might bring up the subject of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. At work, a dominating approach could invite criticism from colleagues, so practice patience and cooperation. Avoid wasting time on trivial matters, as neglecting important tasks may create bigger problems. In relationships, unnecessary suspicion could lead to serious conflicts—handle matters with trust and care. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant the eight sacred names of Lord Vishnu: Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardhanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.