Scorpio: Let go of stress and focus on finding mental peace today. Be mindful of your spending—avoid going overboard with expenses. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with your relatives. Love may be heading your way, so stay alert and open to the signs around you. At work, don’t take your seniors for granted—show them the respect they deserve. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a positive atmosphere. After facing many ups and downs in your married life, today could be a beautiful day to celebrate your love and togetherness. Remedy: Keep Gangajal or any holy water stored in a tin container to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.