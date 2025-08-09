Scorpio: Your quick thinking and prompt action will help resolve a longstanding problem today. Those who have previously spent money on betting or gambling may face losses—so it’s best to steer clear of such activities altogether. Trying to meet everyone’s demands at once may leave you feeling pulled in too many directions. Romance, however, will take centre stage. You may find time in your busy schedule to step out with your life partner, though minor disagreements could arise. On the bright side, you will also witness the most passionate and romantic side of your partner today. Remember, health is true wealth. Too often, people sacrifice health to earn money, only to spend that money later to regain health. Avoid laziness and embrace an active lifestyle to maintain your well-being. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.